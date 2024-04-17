Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $38,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

