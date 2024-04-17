Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 144,101 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of C opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

