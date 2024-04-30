Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.