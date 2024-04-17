Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,916 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

