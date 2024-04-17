Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $299.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 831.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

