Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. 3,125,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,555. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

