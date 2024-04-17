Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,442 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

BA traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,883. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

