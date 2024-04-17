DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17,446.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.73. 5,157,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,982. The stock has a market cap of $418.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

