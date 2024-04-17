Slow Capital Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,085. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

