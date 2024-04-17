Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 15,260,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,558,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

