Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
UTG opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42.
Insider Activity at Reaves Utility Income Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.