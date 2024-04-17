Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

