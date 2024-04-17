Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.94. 2,262,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,719,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,324,364 shares in the company, valued at $77,491,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $212,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,324,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,491,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,701 shares of company stock worth $3,568,471. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

