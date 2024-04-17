Reviewing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 505.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Plymouth Industrial REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $319.87 million 8.58 $148.84 million $1.34 17.99 Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 4.66 $13.66 million $0.19 108.00

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 46.53% 10.93% 3.76% Plymouth Industrial REIT 6.75% 2.84% 0.91%

Risk & Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus target price of $31.89, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solution, including Behind-the-Meter that distributes energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

