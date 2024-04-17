Sfmg LLC Buys 2,874 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,580,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,751. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

