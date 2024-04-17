Sfmg LLC Buys 406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,522. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.03. The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.