Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.28. 7,656,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,794,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

