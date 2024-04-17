Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

