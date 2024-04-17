Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 686,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,856. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

