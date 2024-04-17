Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

