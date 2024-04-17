The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.