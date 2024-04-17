Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $554.55. 1,010,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,688. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $571.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

