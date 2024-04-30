Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 482,067 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,067 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.28% of Pembina Pipeline worth $53,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 215,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,709. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

