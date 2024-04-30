Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $47,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

