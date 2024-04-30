Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 21,900 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.76% of Cousins Properties worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 70.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 141,470 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 416,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,101. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.