TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.90

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.90 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.75 ($0.84), with a volume of 5383379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.30 ($0.84).
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.94.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of €0.79 ($0.84) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,910.89%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
