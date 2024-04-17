TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.96. 3,584,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,172. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

