iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 104,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

