Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

