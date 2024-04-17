World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $161.84 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $161.84 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00053817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,306,717 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

