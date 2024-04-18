Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.9% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.18 and last traded at $163.29. 20,112,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 74,455,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.92 billion, a PE ratio of 296.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.