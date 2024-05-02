Comparing Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) & POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Metallus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% POSCO 2.45% 3.02% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Metallus and POSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A POSCO 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metallus and POSCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.66 $69.40 million $1.46 14.08 POSCO $59.08 billion N/A $1.36 billion $4.76 15.12

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Metallus has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metallus beats POSCO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; processing and sale of steel by-products; and provision of business support, and office administration and management consulting services. The company serves automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy, home appliances, and industrial machinery applications. POSCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.