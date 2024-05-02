Financial Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero 6.33% 98.75% 1.61% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bowlero and Gamer Pakistan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $1.09 billion 1.64 $82.05 million $0.18 66.11 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowlero beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

