Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.19% of Credicorp worth $22,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.9 %

BAP opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $179.53.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.