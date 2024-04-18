Brokers Offer Predictions for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CATY stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

