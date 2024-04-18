Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 495,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

