Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.