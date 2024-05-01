Gibson Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.67.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

