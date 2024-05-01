Gibson Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
TSE GEI opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Gibson Energy
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.