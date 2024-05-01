VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

