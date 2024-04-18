HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.99. 1,117,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,240. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

