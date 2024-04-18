Beldex (BDX) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $244.32 million and $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.83 or 0.04813574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00054816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,156,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,776,180 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.