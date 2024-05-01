1,019 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $537.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $544.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.02.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.