WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 36.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after buying an additional 2,814,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,717,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,270,000 after buying an additional 2,101,021 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.