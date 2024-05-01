Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

