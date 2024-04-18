Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.