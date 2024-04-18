Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,996 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after buying an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,290,000 after buying an additional 882,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

