Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ready Capital Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of RC stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
Ready Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.
In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
