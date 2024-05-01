Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $979,013.41

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $224.92 million and approximately $979,013.41 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.85 or 0.05036070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00056148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,459,286 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,079,286 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.