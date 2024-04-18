Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

