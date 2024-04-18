Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,669.94 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,704.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,897.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 497.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

